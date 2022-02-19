OFFERS
Obituary: Leslie Lee ‘Kelley’ Sosa

Leslie Lee ‘Kelley’ Sosa. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 9:16 p.m.

Leslie Lee “Kelley” Sosa, born September 20, 1946 in Denver, Colorado to Geri and Lester Murray, ascended to heaven into the loving arms of all whom have gone before her February 7, 2022, which was her mother’s birthday.

She started life in Denver, CO graduating from North High in 1964 then attending beauty school. As an Air Force wife she got to live in Ramstein, Germany, Aviano, Italy, and many stateside Air Force communities where she made many lifelong friends. Upon returning to the United States, after the last tour, she moved to Needles, California where her mom and brothers lived. She began working for Southern Cal Edison in Laughlin, Nevada as a procurement clerk in 1977, where she met her husband Pedro. They married in 1982 with all of their families in attendance. They resided in Golden Valley, Arizona for many years and for several years they owned and operated the Sundowner Lounge in Kingman, AZ. In 2002 they moved to Prescott, AZ. She spent many tax seasons at Helfinstine & Associates and then at Jaspers and Goggin. She and Pedro loved to spend vacations cruising and saw Hawaii and Jamaica and other beautiful locales.

Beloved wife of Pedro Sosa, beloved mother to Brandi (Dennis) Wood, Tanner Sosa, all in Prescott, AZ; and Marcelo (Claudia) Sosa of Argentina.

Beloved sister to D.R. “Skip” (Gayla) Kelley of Mohave Valley, Dale (Shari) Kelley of Bullhead City, and David (Lynn) Kelley of Bullhead City, and Aunt Dolly to their children and grandchildren.

Beloved Grammy to Ashley Wood-Caster (Will) of Prescott; Albano Sosa, and Aldana Sosa both of Argentina.

Survived by many cousins and friends all over the world that she loved so dearly.

Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts.

No services are planned per her wishes. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Yavapai Humane Society or your local humane society. Our family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for their loving care.

Information provided by the family.

