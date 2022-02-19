OFFERS
Obituary: John Davidson

John Davidson. (Courtesy)

John Davidson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 9:01 p.m.

My beloved husband, John Davidson, passed through my arms into God’s January 10, 2022.

Ten days after he graduated from San Fernando Valley State College (now CSUN), we were married June 20, 1964 in Woodland Hills, California. We spent our first few months in Tacoma, Washington where John was employed at McChord AFB as a civilian in the SAGE Air Defense Program. We moved to Bellevue, Nebraska, near Omaha in 1966, where John worked as an AF civilian at SAC Hqts., 40 feet underground. After 18 yrs, the family relocated to Lancaster, Calif., with John serving out the remainder of his career at Edwards AFB, as a computer systems analyst, retiring in 2000 to beautiful Prescott, Arizona.

More important to him than what he did, is who he WAS. A man who would rather spend time with his children and grandchildren than anything else. A man of integrity, kindness and love, truly a gentleman, who never met a stranger and was always willing to help. He was generous with his time in his mountain community of Highland Pines, serving on the local water board for 9 yrs., as well as helping out with many other community activities. He also served the Prescott area delivering Meals on Wheels for over 15 yrs.

John’s passions for many years included RVing for over 40 yrs. with family, sharing his love of nature with his children and grandchildren; tracking and recording daily weather stats; jogging, walking, hiking, feeding the wild birds at our mountain home and enjoying sports of all kinds, especially Nebraska football, the Arizona Cardinals and Diamondbacks. But most of all he loved his family and was a cherished husband to Mary; a devoted father to John, Jr. and Jennifer (Brian Whittington); an adoring and fun-loving grandfather (Papa) to Walker, Armstrong, Amanda and Brad, sharing hundreds of hours playing card, board and dice games with them. And how he loved the RV trips around the West with those kids!

John was born to Lawrence and Ruth Davidson September 20, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. The family lived in Glen Ellyn, Illinois until their move to Woodland Hills, Calif. in 1958. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, John leaves behind his sister, Linda (David Ross) of Gilbert, AZ and his brother, Richard (Susan) of Santa Barbara, CA. There are also many nieces, nephews, cousins and forever friends who will miss him dearly. He will be remembered by family and friends for his ever present smile and quirky sense of humor - always ready with a quick, witty retort and preposterous word pronunciations to crack us all up!

John passed peacefully at home under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease. The family is forever grateful to GSH for their loving care and support.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for March 21, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St. If you feel so moved, donations may be made to PMOW, GSH or the Alzheimer’s Association, where hopefully a cure will come for this heartbreaking disease.

Information provided by the family.

