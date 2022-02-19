Obituary: Connie Mae Oium
Originally Published: February 19, 2022 9:05 p.m.
Celebration of Life for Connie Mae Oium
Celebration of Life for will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Canyon Bible Church, 8582 E. Eastridge Rd., Prescott Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity.
Information provided by the family.
