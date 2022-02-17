Obituary: Kastara (Star) Parasava

Kastara (Star) Parasava, born June 19, 1934, in Leyton, Essex, England, to Frederick Richard Wilmont and Gladys Rain Ingham-Wilmont, and named Antoinette Rain Helen Wilmont. Later in life, Star changed her name to Kastara Parasava.

Star advanced her education to earn diplomas in Business administration from St. George's Commercial College. Always continuing her education, Star achieved advanced degrees as Doctor of Metaphysics, Doctor of Philosophy in Religion, Honorary Doctor of Divinity and Ordained Minister.

Among Stars vast accomplishments, she is a published author, Inspirational speaker, as well as founder of the Universal Opera Company of Washington, D.C.

Star sang in many Operas, and oversaw all areas of Opera House management and production in many locations. Star married her wonderful husband, Gaylord Booth and later changed his name to Sharir Davenso, when Star changed her name. The two enjoyed an adventurous life with one another, traveling the world.

Preceded in death by her parents and Beloved Spouse, Star is survived by relatives in England as well as many friends in England, America and around the world.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Starting Point Church, Gateway Mall, 3106 Gateway Blvd., Ste. 400 (the old Pier One) Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by Personal Representative.