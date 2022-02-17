OFFERS
Obituary: David Lester Bundy

David Lester Bundy

David Lester Bundy

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 8:44 p.m.

David Lester Bundy, 69, passed away unexpectedly November 19, 2021, at his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born in Rantoul, Illinois, October 30, 1952, the son of Dale and Janet Bundy.

David graduated from Paradise Valley High School and entered active duty in the U.S. Navy on January 25, 1972. Dave became a mechanic on CH-46 helicopters and later became an electrician on the same airframe. Dave was honorably discharged on January 24, 1978 and worked at Boeing, Honeywell and Fortner Aerospace as a mill operator and quality control inspector.

Dave loved music and sports. His favorite was Eric Clapton. He loved his dogs, two beautiful Golden Labs, named Boggy and Layla. Dave never married but had strong everlasting friendships.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Betty Bundy, stepfather Louis Greinke and a half-sister Colleen. Dave leaves his sister Dayna Graser of Dewey, AZ and stepsisters Cheryl of Phoenix, AZ, Ruth of Dallas, TX, Tana of Ann Arbor, MI. He also leaves stepbrothers Mark of Phoenix, AZ and Gari of Cottonwood, AZ.

A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home on North Castle Drive in Prescott Valley at 2:00-4:00 p.m. His funeral will take place at the Veterans National Cemetery in Phoenix, March 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with full Naval Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

Information provide by Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley.

