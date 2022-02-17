Adoption Spotlight: Marquell
Originally Published: February 17, 2022 9 p.m.
Marquell is one of the brightest kids you’ll ever meet. He is fascinated by science and history, and he can tell you all about the tallest mountains, not only across the world, but the entire galaxy. Along with his unique and gifted mind, Marquell is amazingly polite and sweet with an unbelievable laugh. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
