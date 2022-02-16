Obituary Notice: Jennifer Craig
Originally Published: February 16, 2022 8:32 p.m.
Jennifer Craig, age 39, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away Feb. 12, 2022 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
