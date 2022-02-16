Obituary: Albin A. Wisniewski

Albin A. Wisniewski, age 85, died Feb. 8, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. He is survived by his daughter Lynn Wisniewski (Bill Kutsuflakis), his son, Mark (Lilia) Wisniewski, and brother, Dennis (Gayle) Wisniewski. Albin was a veteran and served in the U.S. Military. Since moving to Prescott from Pittsburgh in 2001, he was a long time member and volunteer of the Center for Spiritual Living Prescott and a special friend to all who had the blessing to know him. Albin was a dedicated volunteer at a few local hospices, and he was always willing to help. He is greatly missed and forever appreciated. Albin’s Memorial Service will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living Prescott at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19. Donations can be made to The Center for Spiritual Living Prescott or the Yavapai Humane Society. Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley assisted with the arrangements. Information provided by the family.