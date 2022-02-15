Obituary: Wayne C. Moore

Prescott native Wayne C. Moore peacefully passed away February 10, 2022.

Born in his Sunset Avenue home to Earl C. Moore and Helen Touchon Moore in 1938, he attended Miller Valley School and was a 1956 Letterman Varsity Tackle at Prescott High School. Wayne married Mary Jane Ormston and started a family while earning a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Arizona, followed by a master’s degree in Construction Management from the University of California, Los Angeles. In addition, he attained a Professional Engineer certification in Civil and Safety Engineering. Wayne’s wide ranging engineering projects during his 50-year career included land survey, construction of steel structures, space simulation chambers, rocket engine testers, pioneering photovoltaic energy, and design-build of pharmaceutical and semiconductor facilities. He worked internationally in Australia, Israel, and Ireland.

As an accomplished outdoorsman, Wayne and his Brittany Spaniel, Kody, enjoyed hunting fowl, deer, and elk. His enthusiasm for varied experiences took him boating in Mexico and the Gulf of California to Canada, fishing in the Yukon, traveling through Europe, and Australia, vacationing in Hawaii, and many cruises with MJ.

Wayne and Mary Jane have been married for 65 years. He is survived by two children, Jeanne Scott and Gerald Moore, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was a devoted father providing formative experiences for his children and a role model grandparent, supporting and encouraging his grandchildren in their life endeavors. Wayne never lost his love for the Arizona sky and landscape throughout his life. He was a proud American and Christian and will be missed by many.

There will be a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments following at The Finn Restaurant, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. In place of flowers, donations can be made to Maggie’s Hospice Prescott, (928) 775-2290 or the Brittany Rescue of Arizona brittanyrescueaz.org.