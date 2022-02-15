Obituary Terry Weckesser

Terry Weckesser, 78, Born January 11, 1944 in Rhinebeck, New York. Passed away February 6, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Celebration of Life February 20, 2022 from 11:00AM to 3:00PM at the Loyal Order of Moose 6501 E. 6th St, Prescott Valley, AZ.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, AZ.