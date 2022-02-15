Obituary Notice: Maria Hanzmann
Originally Published: February 15, 2022 9:08 p.m.
Maria Hanzmann, age 91, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away February 10, 2022 in Dewey, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
