Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 16
Obituary: Dwight L. Reed

Dwight L. Reed

Dwight L. Reed

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 10:04 p.m.

Dwight L. Reed went to be with his Lord Jesus on January 31, 2022 at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born June 1, 1940 to Earl and Cleo Reed in Denver, Colorado. He and his wife, Penny, had a varied and never-boring life in Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington and finally, Prescott which he loved.

One of the joys of his retirement years was volunteering at YRMC as a courtesy cart driver for 12 years until his health forced him to stop. He always wanted to return to it. He was a member of Willow Hills Baptist Church and earlier in his life, loved to sing in choirs, quartets and to lead singing. He was known for his dry sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings and his grandson, Derek. He is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Penny, sons Andy of Chino Valley, and Scott (Katie) of Battle Ground, Washington, daughter by choice, Denise Roche of California and family, grandchildren Serena (Phoenix), Tyler, Jordan, Kayla and Gabriel (WA state), 4 great-grandchildren and his brother, Charles (Anne) of Merriam, Kansas plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sam Downing and the Palliative Care Team of YRMC for their extraordinary care, and Maggie’s Hospice for all their loving support during his last days.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Affordable Burial and Cremation.

Information provided by family.

