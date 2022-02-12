OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 12
Warm for Winter clothing drive effort benefits more than 600 people this year

Originally Published: February 12, 2022 9:54 p.m.

Even the Covid-19 pandemic, once again, did not dissuade the Warm for Winter volunteers of the Prescott Church of Nazarene, in partnership with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, in providing, coats, jackets, scarves, gloves, hats, blankets, quilts and vests to the needy, homeless and veterans in the community this winter 2021-2022, according to a church news release.

From October 2021 through January 2022 more than 1,000 items were disseminated to more than 602 individuals. In addition, nearly 1,000 items of non-winter clothing and bedding were donated to the Coalition for Compassion & Justice (CCJ)’s Second Glance Thrift Shoppe, which equates to more than 45 boxes of saleable items, the release said.

Warm for Winter does more than support individuals. This winter we supported foster homes, head start programs, schools, the Prescott United Methodist Church’s Family Christmas, just to name a few, the release said.

Warm for Winter this year also expanded into “Warm for Winter on Wheels!”

With their partner church, St. Luke’s Episcopal and its volunteers, Warm for Winter on Wheels provided more than 126 warm clothing items to the Paulden Food Bank, the release said.

And there’s more.

A New Year brings new beginnings and new H.O.P.E. for all, the release said.

On Feb. 15, the church will launch the new face of its H.O.P.E. Ministries Facebook page. Warm for Winter and Hope Fest are programs of H.O.P.E. Ministries (Helping out People Everywhere). New features include photos, videos, scriptures and inspirational quotes, updates on event dates and volunteer opportunities, as well as clothing and financial donation opportunities, the release said.

H.O.P.E. Ministries is all about a “hand-up; not a hand out,” the release said.

“We inspire and instill hope when it feels like all hope is gone,” the release said. “We love, laugh, share and provide a warm and encouraging atmosphere where people are cared about, like family. We go the extra mile.”

As some writer on the old television show “Murder She Wrote,” wrote, “We repay the good things in our life by investing in someone else,” the release concluded.

For more information about the Warm for Winter and expanded programs, contact Pastor Dora Carter, Director, H.O.P.E. Ministries at 928-445-1136 or doralcarter@gmail.com.

Information provided by Prescott Church of the Nazarene.

Donations accepted by Warm for Winter

Blankets

Coats/Jackets

Knit hats

Scarves

Gloves

Vests

Sweaters

Socks

Quilts

