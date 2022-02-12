COVID-19 update: Monoclonal antibody treatment available at Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare is offering monoclonal antibody (mAB) treatment for COVID-19 at dedicated clinics in Flagstaff and Cottonwood.

Physicians at the mAB treatment clinics will be administering Sotrovimab, which is the most effective option for treating the Omicron variant. Monoclonal antibody treatments, which are administered via an intravenous infusion, can help reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms as well as reduce the risk that a patient may need to be admitted to a hospital for care and treatment. Monoclonal antibody treatments will be offered at no cost to patients who receive this care. Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is available by appointment only. At this time, mAB infusion is reserved for patients over 65 or those with certain high-risk conditions. To speak with a member of the mAB team, determine eligibility and schedule an appointment, please call 928-773-2301 or 1-833-708-0894.

The YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at the Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Hwy 69 in Prescott.

The center offers COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines to adults 18-plus; there is no appointment necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for more information.

YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Verde Valley. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

Yavapai County reports 624 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths since Mon. Feb. 7, including 111 cases and three deaths reported Saturday.

The county has tested 133,361 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 46,756 positive cases and 1,110 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 74 COVID patients, VVMC reports 23 patients and the VA reports five patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 26.2% positivity rate and 504 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Jan. 30, 2022. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select Option No. 8), offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.