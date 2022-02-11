OFFERS
Yankee Doodle fire near Palace Station south of Prescott 90% contained, Forest Service reports

Location of Yankee Doodle fire. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Location of Yankee Doodle fire. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 11, 2022 noon

Firefighters late this past week made significant progress snuffing out the 7-acre Yankee Doodle fire near Palace Station about 12 miles south of Prescott, which was 90% contained as of Friday, Feb. 11.

A Prescott National Forest news release stated that the Yankee Doodle fire, which was reported on the Bradshaw Ranger District Feb. 9, has reached the mop-up stage.

On Feb. 11, firefighters continued to secure and finish off the perimeter of the fire while monitoring interior fuels as they continued to burn.

“The fire poses no threat to life or property,” the release added.

However, the release stated, the Yankee Doodle fire serves as a reminder that wildfires can happen at any time of year.

“We would like to remind the public that abandoned campfires are still the leading cause of human-caused wildfires and you should never leave a campfire unattended,” the release added.

Forest visitors should adhere to campfire safety procedures as outlined at smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety.

“It is every camper’s responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish a campfire to prevent wildfires,” the release stated.

For tips on wildfire prevention, visit wildlandfire.az.gov.

For more information about the Prescott National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or follow its social media pages at facebook.com/PrescottNF/ and twitter.com/PrescottNF.

You may also call the Prescott National Forest Fire Information line at 928-925-1111.

