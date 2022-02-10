OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: James (Jim) Robert Sneed

James (Jim) Robert Sneed. (Courtesy)

James (Jim) Robert Sneed. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 10, 2022 9:43 p.m.

James (Jim) Robert Sneed, 71, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2022.

James was born to Abb and Agnes Sneed, June 10, 1950 and was raised in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with an undergraduate degree in 1972 and a graduate degree in 1973 in Aeronautics and Astronautics.

After graduation, he went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington and remained an Aerospace Engineer for 48 years also working for Honeywell (Phoenix, Arizona) and Cobham (Prescott, Arizona).

He married Susan Margaret Loveless, December 17, 1977, in Daly City, California and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. James raised his three daughters with endless patience and love.

He was kind and softly spoken and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones. James is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Sheena (Dan) Byerley, Meg (Kelley) Dupps and Abby Sneed; five grandchildren, Serena, Matthew, Katie, JJ and Stella; his siblings Virginia, Judith and William.

Preceded in death, his parents Abb and Agnes Sneed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Watson Lake Upper Ramada, 3101 Watson Lake Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301. Information provided by Shadow Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries