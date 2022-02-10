Obituary: James (Jim) Robert Sneed

James (Jim) Robert Sneed, 71, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2022.

James was born to Abb and Agnes Sneed, June 10, 1950 and was raised in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with an undergraduate degree in 1972 and a graduate degree in 1973 in Aeronautics and Astronautics.

After graduation, he went to work for Boeing in Seattle, Washington and remained an Aerospace Engineer for 48 years also working for Honeywell (Phoenix, Arizona) and Cobham (Prescott, Arizona).

He married Susan Margaret Loveless, December 17, 1977, in Daly City, California and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. James raised his three daughters with endless patience and love.

He was kind and softly spoken and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones. James is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Sheena (Dan) Byerley, Meg (Kelley) Dupps and Abby Sneed; five grandchildren, Serena, Matthew, Katie, JJ and Stella; his siblings Virginia, Judith and William.

Preceded in death, his parents Abb and Agnes Sneed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Watson Lake Upper Ramada, 3101 Watson Lake Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301. Information provided by Shadow Mountain Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona.