Adoption Spotlight: Jaylene and Julien
Originally Published: February 10, 2022 9:10 p.m.
Jaylene and Julien are siblings who truly enjoy spending time together, even if it’s just hanging out and watching movies. Jaylene is smart and very artistic. Julien is sweet and outgoing. They look forward to being a part of a forever family together. Get to know them and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
