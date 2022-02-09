YCSO asks for public’s help in locating missing man near Seligman

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man named Bradley Danson, who was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, traveling westbound on Interstate 40 near Seligman, a YCSO news release reported.

Danson is driving a blue 1990 Geo Tracker with a Washington state license plate number of BKN0719.

Danson is 5-foot-6 and weighs 240 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

“It is believed Danson has had a recent medical event and may seem disoriented and/or unaware of his surroundings,” the release added.

If you have any information about Danson, call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 928-777-7266.