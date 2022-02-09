Obituary Notice: Hugh Rathbone
Originally Published: February 9, 2022 9:48 p.m.
Hugh Rathbone, age 87, of Chino Valley, Arizona, born March 5, 1934 in Haywood, North Carolina, passed away February 1, 2022 in Chino Valley.
Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.
