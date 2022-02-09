Church News: Feb. 10, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Feb. 9, 2022:

Christ’s Church of Prescott Valley, 4901 Wagon Way, Prescott Valley, 928-925-9261, www.ccofpv.com — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for uplifting worship and inspiring Bible messages. Our current series: “Nehemiah: Refocus, Rebuild, Renew.” Sunday’s message: “Reaching Our Objectives.” (Nehemiah 6:1-15).

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online, Sundays at 8:30/10:30 a.m., as we continue with our series: “The Gospel Path.” It’s not just the door to the Christian faith, it’s the path. Join us over the next few weeks as we consider God’s good news for us. SolidRockPrescott.org.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View — Pastor Terrell Eldreth will share a special message for Valentine’s Day: “Give Your Spouse a Treat” (Genesis 2:18-24) at in-person worship Sunday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m. for a family worship service. Online church at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) — Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. followed with fellowship, coffee and bible study. We also offer a Sunday school class at 11 a.m. for children; Tuesday adult bible study at 10 a.m.; Friday women’s bible study at 9:30 a.m. Service is also on YouTube.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69 — Join us in person or online Sundays at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. This Sunday we continue our study in the book of Hebrews. Children’s and Youth Ministry Sundays, 10:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. www.calvaryprescott.com.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org — Sunday’s theme: Christ, the wondrous Light of the World. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” study; 4 p.m. Tuesdays, study about “Jesus” from Gospels; 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s fellowship and Bible study: “Where Love Abides.”

Heights Church is now in Prescott and Prescott Valley! Whether you join us online, in Prescott, or in Prescott Valley, we’re excited to step into the purpose we have been created for. To learn how you can gather with us, visit us online at heightschurch.com.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, Feb. 11, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study, 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in our building and online at www.prescottuu.org. Anna Flurry: “An Imperfect Love: Nobody’s Perfect!” Words to live by – but what does it look like in practice? How we build lives that center love above all else.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott — A traditional service, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Join us in a relaxed atmosphere in a Scriptural-based setting. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. Wednesdays. We’re here for you always!

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, Feb. 13, is “Words That Uplift.” All are welcome! Musical guest is Dan Vega. Please check our website for mask policy.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in-person or live-stream. Come connect in faith.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry resumes Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.! Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com — A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message will be “Do You Love Me” (John 21). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Join the coffee fellowship after the service.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church — All are welcome! 10 a.m. worship, sixth Sunday after Epiphany, Feb. 13. Pastor Bob’s message: “Growth in Christ” (Romans 8:28-30). Live stream Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m.; and Adult Study Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org — Shabbat Tetzaveh, Saturday, Feb. 12, discusses: Are there modesty and ethical behaviors expected in leaders? Free 5782 calendars available! Free cotton masks! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety for all first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship, visit us at www.slecp.org for information or 928-778-4499. Still time to register for “Inquirer’s Class” starting Feb. 13, everyone invited to refresh or begin your understanding of the practice of the Christian faith. “This is the day that the Lord has made, Rejoice!”

Starting Point Church — Do you want to reach our community with God’s love? That’s one of our passions. Join us for a weekend service and then as we go outside our four walls to show God’s love in practical ways to others. Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m. www.mysp.church.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., and Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m., Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV — Worship services 9 and 11 a.m. We are live streaming and masking for safety. All are welcome. Free takeout meal Feb. 11.

The Flock Church — Come worship Jesus with us Sunday morning at 10. We meet at The Prescott Vibes Event Center at 6200 N. Highway 89, Prescott. www.theflockchurch.com.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Free Indeed Fellowship — John 8:36 “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” For women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 at The Porch. For details, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church — Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two worship services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 is a full worship service. At 10 there is an adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids and kids church once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley — Sunday Worship: 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. Masks optional. We look forward to having you join us. Food pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays. All are welcome.

Mountain Reformed Church — Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Prescott Christian Church — As we move into our 100th year of ministry by launching our Prescott Valley campus at Glassford Hill Middle School on Feb. 20, the church will now be known as Quad City Christian Church. QuadCity.church.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church — Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.