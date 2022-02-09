OFFERS
Celebrating the Super Bowl with alcohol on Sunday? Do not drink and drive, Prescott Valley Police warn

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 9, 2022 4:47 p.m.

Celebrating the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, means more than simply gathering with friends and family to watch the big game on TV.

Getting to a party and returning from it safely must also be taken into consideration, a Prescott Valley Police Department news release stated Feb. 9.

If you plan on drinking alcohol, you must avoid driving a vehicle while under the influence, the release added.

Prescott Valley Police encourages residents to be responsible for themselves and for one another. Rather than driving alone, carpool to and from parties with a designated driver or call for a taxi.

If necessary, take the keys from someone who has been drinking and wants to drive.

Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Prescott Valley Police’s traffic units will be focusing specifically on impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 12 and 13.

If you happen to see someone driving recklessly, call your local police department or dial 911.

You may call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies. To remain anonymous, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

