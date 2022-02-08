Obituary: Pauline F. (Zieminski) Langrock

Pauline F. (Zieminski) Langrock, 94, of Indiana, Pennsylvania died Monday, January 31, 2022 at Moorehead Place. Born May 27, 1927 in Barnesboro, Cambria County, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Sebuck) Zieminski. She was the widow of Frank G. Langrock, who died in 1993. Pauline lived in Dewey, Arizona, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Hudson, Florida. Her travels took her all around the United States and throughout Europe and China. She played golf in every state but Hawaii. She made her own dresses and golf clothes. In addition to being an intrepid golfer, she also participated in exhibition folk dancing and square dancing. Her career path was varied and interesting. She worked as an x-ray technician at the University of California in San Francisco; worked in the Identification division at the FBI in Washington DC; taught cosmetology in Johnstown and worked as a real estate broker in New York and Florida. Pauline also served four years in the Navy Reserves in the mid 1950’s in the WAVE corps, providing medical care. She was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish. Pauline is survived by her step-sons Peter Langrock, of Middlebury, Vermont and Donald Langrock, of Lopez Island, Washington. The following siblings also survive her: Jeanne Dagna, of Vacaville, California; Florence Dongilla, of Indiana; Carl Zieminski and wife Sue, of St. Joseph, Missouri; Betty Outland and husband Tom, of Roseburg, Oregon; and Bernie Zieminski, of White City, Oregon. Six step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank, whom she married June 30, 1967; sisters Janet Sears, Helen Porowski and brother John “Jack” Zieminski also preceded her in death. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More University Parish. Interment will be in St. Stanislas Cemetery, Northern Cambria.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net

Information provided by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana, Pennsylvania.