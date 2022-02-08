Obituary Notice: Gail Lee
Originally Published: February 8, 2022 8:50 p.m.
Gail Lee, age 73 of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away February 6, 2022 in Prescott, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
