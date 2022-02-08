Obituary: Leslie P. Ross
On January 31, 2022, Leslie P. Ross, 73 of Prescott, Arizona passed from this world into the next. She was born June 11, 1948 in Bridgewater, Iowa to Robert and Margaret Preston.
She and her family initially moved to Arizona from Blair, Nebraska in 1964, settling in Prescott in 1965 where she graduated from Prescott High School in 1966.
She continued her formal education at the University of Arizona which is where she met the love of her life, Mike Ross. Together from the day they met in 1970, they married in 1973 and moved back to Prescott in 1975.
They owned Kachina Travel until it closed in 2008 so they could enjoy retirement.
She was fiercely proud of her daughter Amanda and would unashamedly share photos of her grand twins to everyone and all that would like to see.
She had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, history and books. Adored traveling the world to visit new and exciting locations. Later in life she enjoyed being a member and also a past president of P.E.O. Chapter Y. She is survived by her husband Mike, her daughter Amanda (Kevin), her grandchildren Andrew and MacKenzie, and her brother Philip (Deborah). As well as many dear friends and P.E.O. Sisters.
At this time there are no services planned.
In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made in her name to Prescott Area Shelter Services, plant a tree, read a good book, enjoy a sunset, and take the time to notice a beautiful cloud formation. She will be dearly missed.
Information provided by the family.
