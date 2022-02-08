Obituary: Hugh Rathbone

On February 1, 2022, Hugh Rathbone, 87, of Chino Valley left us to live with the Father in his new eternal home.



Hugh is survived by his wife Margie; four children, three stepchildren; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services to celebrate and remember Hugh’s life will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at Chino Valley Mortuary, 480 Palomino Rd., Chino Valley, AZ, 86323. The viewing is at 10:00 a.m. and the service begins at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home.