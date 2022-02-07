Pets of the Week: Polly and Dolly (United Animal Friends)

Polly plus Dolly equals twice the fun. These bonded 8-year-olds are looking for a home that will adopt them together.

Staying together can ease the adjustment into their new environment because they have the familiarity of each other.

Polly takes a little time to warm up, but when she feels comfortable she enjoys being petted.

Dolly is an affectionate tabby and once you’ve earned her trust, she will shower you with love and be a great friend.

Polly and Dolly are current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, and are spayed and microchipped.

You can begin their adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Polly and Dolly, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photos provided by United Animal Friends. To reach them for more information, call 928-778-2924.