Pets of the Week: Mac and Cheese (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Mac and Cheese are 1-1/2-year-old beautiful orange tabbies. Mac is light orange and Cheese is darker orange. They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. They are rather shy, but will warm up after a bit. When in the mood they love playing with laser toys and wand toys.
To meet Mac and Cheese, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- FDA approves Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine
- End to 3G cellphone service will impact fire alarms, medical alert devices, Prescott Fire warns
- ‘Big Johnson’ staying put on Fair Street in Prescott; he’s simply getting facelift
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 5, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2022
- Need2Know: Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley expected to open this year; Moyer’s Heating & Cooling teams with Allan’s Flowers for Valentine’s Day; BoSa Donuts coming to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Terry Wayne Ford
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 4, 2021
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 8, 2022
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik gas station, c-store opens near Dewey; New Lindo Mexico restaurant slated for Prescott Valley north of Highway 89A; Colt Grill in Prescott signals it may open soon
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2022
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 8
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 22, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: