Pets of the Week: Mac and Cheese (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Mac and Cheese are 1-1/2-year-old beautiful orange tabbies. Mac is light orange and Cheese is darker orange. They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. They are rather shy, but will warm up after a bit. When in the mood they love playing with laser toys and wand toys.

To meet Mac and Cheese, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.