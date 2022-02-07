Pets of the Week: Bean and Peach (Catty Shack)

These very sweet siblings were born in June 2021. Of the two, Bean (M) is the friendliest, biggest and the most outgoing. He loves to make contact with everyone who visits. Peach (F) is a little more shy but very friendly when she is comfortable with someone.

Their coats are a stunning shade of gray and have very green eyes which gives them both quite a “regal” look. Come visit these two at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or inquire through Cattyshackrescue.org or petfinder.com. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.