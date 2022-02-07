Pet of the Week: Frutti (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, I am Frutti and I came in as a stray with my friend Tutti. We are both a little timid, but I am a bit more shy out of us two. I am approximately 1 year old and still working on house training. I need a family that will be patient with me and help me find my confidence. I seem to be OK with some other dogs, but I don’t know how I feel about cats. Because I am a little scared, I would probably do better with older kids. If you want to come meet me, call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
