Harvard Study: Healthy diet associated with lower COVID-19 risk, severity

Here’s more incentive to eat a healthy diet: It’s associated with a reduced risk of developing COVID-19 and its serious complications, according to a study published by Harvard.

Researchers asked about 593,000 adults (mostly middle-aged and older) what they ate in February 2020, and then followed their health through September.

Scientists found that people who reported eating the most fruits, vegetables, and legumes had a 9% lower risk of getting COVID and a 41% lower risk of developing severe COVID during the study period, compared with people who reported eating the least fruits and vegetables.

“Although we cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings, our study suggests that individuals can also potentially reduce their risk of getting COVID-19 or having poor outcomes by paying attention to their diet,” said co-senior author Andrew Chan.

VACCINE

The COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines for adults 18 and older are being offered at the YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center: Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Highway 69, Prescott. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays, and no appointment are necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for information.

TESTING

YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Verde Valley.

Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W. Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

COVID NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 1,093 COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, including 23 cases and no deaths reported Monday.

The county has tested 134,756 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 46,213 positive cases and 1,093 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 72 COVID patients, VVMC reports 20 patients and the Prescott VA reports four patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 30.8% positivity rate and 785 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Jan. 23, 2022. YCCHS advises those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold to get tested for COVID-19 and/or influenza.

The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select Option No. 8), offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.