Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 06
FDA approves Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine
Yavapai County reports 226 new cases, 9 deaths Saturday

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 5, 2022 9:27 p.m.

This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a second COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine; the approved vaccine will be marked as Spikevax for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Hwy 69, in Prescott. The center offers COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines to adults 18 and older; no appointment is necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for more information.

Yavapai County reports 1,121 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths since Monday, Jan. 32, 2022, including 226 cases and nine deaths reported Saturday.

The county has tested 134,001 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 45,915 positive cases and 1,089 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 67 COVID patients, VVMC reports 24 patients and the VA reports five patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 30.8% positivity rate and 785 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Jan. 23, 2022.

The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select Option No. 8), offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

WHEN YOU SHOULD GET TESTED FOR COVID 19?

1) When you experience the following symptoms such as: fever, cough, fatigue, headache, body aches, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or loss of taste or smell. If someone is experiencing severe symptoms (trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, etc.) you should seek emergency care.

2) After coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

3) People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their school, workplace or healthcare provide.

4) Before travel (please double check the test you are getting is approved by your travel agency).

Please Note: People who have tested positive for COVID in the last 90 days do not need to get tested again unless they develop new symptoms. Unnecessary testing puts a strain on the limited YCCHS testing resources.

YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Verde Valley. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

