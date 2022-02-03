Obituary: Mary Jane Smith

Mary Jane Smith, 79 of Prescott, Arizona passed away peacefully at home Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born October 10, 1942 in Highland Park, Michigan, to Julius and Dorothy Versteeg.

Mary Jane was a very kind and giving lady, always there to help. She worked side by side with her husband Al at the Second Hand Store, the business they built together, until his passing. She continued working at the business with her son Mike until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, and husband Al. She is survived by her son Michael Weygand (Jodi); grandchildren, Alexandria (Cheyne), Maximillan, Izabella; great-grandchildren, Leo and Rose; Jodi’s mother and father Jill and Bobby Lista.

A visitation and gathering of friends will from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott. In lieu of flowers say a prayer for the family.

