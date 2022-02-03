Adoption Spotlight: Craig
Originally Published: February 3, 2022 8:57 p.m.
Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
