OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Terry Wayne Ford

Terry Wayne Ford

Terry Wayne Ford

Originally Published: February 2, 2022 9:23 p.m.

Terry Wayne Ford passed away January 19, 2022 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born in Prescott, Arizona, March 19, 1964 to Danny Joe Ford and Sharon Swope Ford.

Terry attended local schools, graduating from Prescott High in 1982. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Yavapai College.

He served all of his two-year Army enlistment in the United States. Terry’s career was a lifetime of work in the construction business. He remodeled two of his homes and built one from the ground-breaking to move-in.

Terry was so kind, caring, giving, generous, compassionate, supportive, friendly and outgoing. He had other fine qualities as well. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and read. He played sports up until four years ago, but he always loved to watch and talk sports.

Terry was preceded in death by his father and all of his grandparents. He is survived by his son, Zachary Ford, daughter, Lauren Seymore and her husband, Chad and their three sons, Lium, Max and Jordan and his ex-wife, Patricia Ford. He is also survived by his mother, Sharon and his brother, James as well as a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3275 Meadowlark Drive Prescott Valley. Family and friends are invited to come by to visit and share memories.

Information provided by the Family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries