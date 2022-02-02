Obituary: Terry Wayne Ford

Terry Wayne Ford passed away January 19, 2022 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born in Prescott, Arizona, March 19, 1964 to Danny Joe Ford and Sharon Swope Ford.

Terry attended local schools, graduating from Prescott High in 1982. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Yavapai College.

He served all of his two-year Army enlistment in the United States. Terry’s career was a lifetime of work in the construction business. He remodeled two of his homes and built one from the ground-breaking to move-in.

Terry was so kind, caring, giving, generous, compassionate, supportive, friendly and outgoing. He had other fine qualities as well. He loved to hunt, fish, camp and read. He played sports up until four years ago, but he always loved to watch and talk sports.

Terry was preceded in death by his father and all of his grandparents. He is survived by his son, Zachary Ford, daughter, Lauren Seymore and her husband, Chad and their three sons, Lium, Max and Jordan and his ex-wife, Patricia Ford. He is also survived by his mother, Sharon and his brother, James as well as a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3275 Meadowlark Drive Prescott Valley. Family and friends are invited to come by to visit and share memories.

Information provided by the Family.