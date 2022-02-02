OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 02
Conagra Brands issues voluntary allergy alert on undeclared egg in Wish-Bone® Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing Jan. 31, 2022

Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy

Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy

Originally Published: February 2, 2022 3:53 p.m.

Conagra Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings due to egg in the product, which is not declared on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been no reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of these products to date. The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

This recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or reach us anytime via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

photo

This chart shows the Wish-Bone salad dressings affected by a Conagra Brands voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased the listed products are advised to dispose of them. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

