OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Will McIlravy July 19, 1954, to December 26, 2021

William Thomas McIlravy

William Thomas McIlravy

Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:28 p.m.

William Thomas McIlravy, 67, of Prescott, Arizona departed this life Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Will was born to William Brown and Emma Joan (nee Robarchek) McIlravy in McCook, Nebraska.

He grew up there, in Beloit, Kansas, and Riverdale, North Dakota. In 1972 Will joined the U.S. Navy and served his country aboard the USS White Sands and the USS Point Loma. After an Honorable Discharge, Will settled in San Diego, California, attended City College and SDSU majoring in Education and Music Performance, and became an accomplished Classical Guitar player.

He worked as a school bus driver for the SDUSD for 37 years. After retiring in 2018, the McIlravys relocated to beautiful Prescott, AZ where Will enjoyed hiking the trails and a fine cigar almost daily.

He leaves to mourn him nearly everyone who ever met him, as his friendly, gentle, respectful and humorous nature and personality made him friends everywhere he went. To know Will was to love him and enjoy being in his company. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a Godly man in all his relationships and dealings. Will was a loving and devoted husband to Dawn-Mishele (nee Hunter) for 29 years and the most loving and involved father to their 12-year-old son, Brendan Patrick.

Rosary will be at 8:15 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, AZ, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow the next morning at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022. There will be a Committal Service with Military Honors following the Mass at 2:00 pm at the Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Will’s name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

RIP Teddy and Dad. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Will’s online guest book.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries