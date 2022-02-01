Obituary: Will McIlravy July 19, 1954, to December 26, 2021

William Thomas McIlravy, 67, of Prescott, Arizona departed this life Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Will was born to William Brown and Emma Joan (nee Robarchek) McIlravy in McCook, Nebraska.

He grew up there, in Beloit, Kansas, and Riverdale, North Dakota. In 1972 Will joined the U.S. Navy and served his country aboard the USS White Sands and the USS Point Loma. After an Honorable Discharge, Will settled in San Diego, California, attended City College and SDSU majoring in Education and Music Performance, and became an accomplished Classical Guitar player.

He worked as a school bus driver for the SDUSD for 37 years. After retiring in 2018, the McIlravys relocated to beautiful Prescott, AZ where Will enjoyed hiking the trails and a fine cigar almost daily.

He leaves to mourn him nearly everyone who ever met him, as his friendly, gentle, respectful and humorous nature and personality made him friends everywhere he went. To know Will was to love him and enjoy being in his company. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and a Godly man in all his relationships and dealings. Will was a loving and devoted husband to Dawn-Mishele (nee Hunter) for 29 years and the most loving and involved father to their 12-year-old son, Brendan Patrick.

Rosary will be at 8:15 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, AZ, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow the next morning at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022. There will be a Committal Service with Military Honors following the Mass at 2:00 pm at the Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Will’s name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

RIP Teddy and Dad. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Will’s online guest book.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.