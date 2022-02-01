Obituary Notice: Tommy Lee Chisum
Originally Published: February 1, 2022 10:12 p.m.
Tommy Lee Chisum, age 76 of Dewey, Arizona passed away January 27, 2022 in Prescott, AZ.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
