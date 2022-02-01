Obituary: Mark Koester

Mark Koester, 71, of Chino Valley, Arizona, left his earthly home and passed through the Veil to his Eternal Home January 24, 2022. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Carma, in the early morning hours of the quiet Monday. Mark was born February 2, 1950 in Watseka, Illinois to parents Edward Herman and Phyllis Arlene (Althouse) Koester.

He graduated from Westwood High School in Mesa, AZ. Mark’s technical specialty was HVAC, which he had done working for a few small refrigeration businesses, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and being self-employed.

Mark was larger than life and ready to share a good story and smile. He lived with a purpose of hard work, service, generosity, kindness and most of all family. It was a life magnified with his wife Carma, whom he married July 18th, 1969 in Mesa, AZ. They both shared the same thoughts on charity and giving, love and family. Mark was also an Eagle Scout and loved everything outdoors, from camping, fishing, hunting and riding in the forest on the side by side with his lovely bride.

Mark is survived by Carma, his wife of 52+ wonderful years; his son, Glenn (Brook); his grandson Houston, granddaughters Amanda (Angel) and Riannan; and his great-grandson Braxton. Mark was predeceased by his son, Scott, who was surely ready to greet his Dad, standing at the Gates of Heaven.

Services to Celebrate Mark’s Life, will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Ward House at 441 West Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, with burial at Chino Valley Cemetery to follow. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am, prior to the beginning of the services.

Information provided by the family.

