Obituary: Dion Kelly
Dion Kelly, 63 of Laveen, Arizona (formerly of Bagdad, AZ), was anxious to meet his Maker and Master, January 26, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife Laura; two children, Amber and Cullen Kelly; grandchildren Kiley, Rylan, Nicayle, Tyler, Millie, Ashlyn, Candace, Evan; daughter-in-law Brandi; and mother-in-law Ellen Murdock.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Laveen Baptist Church, 5036 W. Dobbins Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Contact Amber Kelly for questions (602)615-6686.
Please don’t wear black, dad was a baseball loving fisherman that looked good in hibiscus flowers, so no black please.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik gas station, c-store opens near Dewey; New Lindo Mexico restaurant slated for Prescott Valley north of Highway 89A; Colt Grill in Prescott signals it may open soon
- COVID update: White House plans to make 400 million masks available for free
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 26, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 29, 2022
- Historic Humboldt Smelter stack meticulously taken down this week
- Arizona in Brief: Sheriff’s office: Dead body had ‘obvious signs of trauma’
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 27, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Need2Know: Heights Church tentatively plans late January opening at former grocery in Prescott Valley; Prescott’s first Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Willow Creek Road in 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 8, 2022
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2022
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 8
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: