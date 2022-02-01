Obituary: Dion Kelly

Dion Kelly, 63 of Laveen, Arizona (formerly of Bagdad, AZ), was anxious to meet his Maker and Master, January 26, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife Laura; two children, Amber and Cullen Kelly; grandchildren Kiley, Rylan, Nicayle, Tyler, Millie, Ashlyn, Candace, Evan; daughter-in-law Brandi; and mother-in-law Ellen Murdock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Laveen Baptist Church, 5036 W. Dobbins Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Contact Amber Kelly for questions (602)615-6686.

Please don’t wear black, dad was a baseball loving fisherman that looked good in hibiscus flowers, so no black please.

Information provided by the family.