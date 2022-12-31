Obituary: Salvatore Anthony Saverino

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Registration for Refuse to be a Victim class opens soon Illegal drug abuse still remains a concern in Prescott Valley Hidden-gem bookstore in Chino Valley offers something for everyone Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges LD1 legislators unveil priorities for 2023 session; election changes, fentanyl law, Glassford Hill open space among coming bills Scottsdale police warn of scam using fake parking tickets Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott Prescott council to consider appointing interim City Manager Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Salvatore Anthony Saverino

Salvatore Anthony Saverino. (Courtesy)

Salvatore Anthony Saverino. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 31, 2022 7:35 p.m.

Salvatore Anthony Saverino of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on December 20, 2022 of natural causes at the Prescott Veterans Hospital at the age of 99.

Salvatore, or “Tony” as his friends called him, had lived in Chino Valley since 1988, moving from Mahopac, New York upon retirement to be closer to his children and grandchildren, who live in California and Arizona. Tony was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1923. He grew up there and in Erie, Pennsylvania with his family, including two sisters, Rocca and Carmelina (Millie). He graduated from Strong Vincent High School early and then went on to pursue a career in music, which would eventually lead him to his career on Broadway as an actor, where he would be a part of the great musicals of the 1950s and 1960s such as Destry, Wildcat and Subways Are for Sleeping. He would later put his talents to use in Prescott, directing and acting in several productions. In 1943, Tony joined the Army Air Corps and served honorably as a drill instructor and an aviator mechanic during World War Two. After the war, while in New York, he would meet his wife, Bernice Bengford, and they would live in New York and have four children. When being the “starving actor” wasn’t bringing in enough money, he became an English teacher, Drama teacher, Soccer Coach and Tennis Coach at Hastings High School, a job which he held for 20 years, retiring in 1986, and shortly thereafter he would move to Arizona.

Tony can be best remembered as a long-time member and lectern of the St. Catherine Laboure Church in Chino Valley, a wonderful husband to his wife Bernice for 50 years, his love of playing tennis up until he was forced to “retire” at age 95, his pool playing abilities at the Chino Valley Senior Center, his love of the Grand Canyon and Havasupai that he hiked numerous times and his love of chess and opera. He was also known for singing at all of his children and grandchildren’s weddings (as well as many nieces and nephews) and religiously calling each member of his extended family and singing “Happy Birthday” to them on their special day.

Tony was predeceased by his wife Bernice and his sister Rocca. He is survived by his sister Millie of Erie, PA, his children Michelle of Carlsbad, CA, Mark of Fresno, CA, Cassio and Frank of Peoria, AZ and his daughters-in-law, Constance, Noel and Cindy, his eight grandchildren, Tara, Aubrey, Cassio, Ashley, Olivia, Bryce, Christian and Victoria, their significant others Mallery, Eric, Gabbi, Paul and his nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Rylan, Aviana, Adelyn, Jude, Edie, Tristan, Brayden and Sadie.

A service will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley on January 7, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and the Mass at 11 a.m. A reception at the Chino Valley Senior Center will follow, which all may attend to honor his life. Those wishing to donate in his honor may give to the Arizona Honor Flight Organization, which provides funds for elder veterans to visit with memorials in Washington, D.C., an event in which he experienced in 2008. https://honorflightaz.org/donate/

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: