Obituary: Salvatore Anthony Saverino

Salvatore Anthony Saverino of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on December 20, 2022 of natural causes at the Prescott Veterans Hospital at the age of 99.

Salvatore, or “Tony” as his friends called him, had lived in Chino Valley since 1988, moving from Mahopac, New York upon retirement to be closer to his children and grandchildren, who live in California and Arizona. Tony was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1923. He grew up there and in Erie, Pennsylvania with his family, including two sisters, Rocca and Carmelina (Millie). He graduated from Strong Vincent High School early and then went on to pursue a career in music, which would eventually lead him to his career on Broadway as an actor, where he would be a part of the great musicals of the 1950s and 1960s such as Destry, Wildcat and Subways Are for Sleeping. He would later put his talents to use in Prescott, directing and acting in several productions. In 1943, Tony joined the Army Air Corps and served honorably as a drill instructor and an aviator mechanic during World War Two. After the war, while in New York, he would meet his wife, Bernice Bengford, and they would live in New York and have four children. When being the “starving actor” wasn’t bringing in enough money, he became an English teacher, Drama teacher, Soccer Coach and Tennis Coach at Hastings High School, a job which he held for 20 years, retiring in 1986, and shortly thereafter he would move to Arizona.

Tony can be best remembered as a long-time member and lectern of the St. Catherine Laboure Church in Chino Valley, a wonderful husband to his wife Bernice for 50 years, his love of playing tennis up until he was forced to “retire” at age 95, his pool playing abilities at the Chino Valley Senior Center, his love of the Grand Canyon and Havasupai that he hiked numerous times and his love of chess and opera. He was also known for singing at all of his children and grandchildren’s weddings (as well as many nieces and nephews) and religiously calling each member of his extended family and singing “Happy Birthday” to them on their special day.

Tony was predeceased by his wife Bernice and his sister Rocca. He is survived by his sister Millie of Erie, PA, his children Michelle of Carlsbad, CA, Mark of Fresno, CA, Cassio and Frank of Peoria, AZ and his daughters-in-law, Constance, Noel and Cindy, his eight grandchildren, Tara, Aubrey, Cassio, Ashley, Olivia, Bryce, Christian and Victoria, their significant others Mallery, Eric, Gabbi, Paul and his nine great-grandchildren, Chase, Rylan, Aviana, Adelyn, Jude, Edie, Tristan, Brayden and Sadie.

A service will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley on January 7, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m., and the Mass at 11 a.m. A reception at the Chino Valley Senior Center will follow, which all may attend to honor his life. Those wishing to donate in his honor may give to the Arizona Honor Flight Organization, which provides funds for elder veterans to visit with memorials in Washington, D.C., an event in which he experienced in 2008. https://honorflightaz.org/donate/

