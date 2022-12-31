Obituary Notice: William T. Richards

Registration for Refuse to be a Victim class opens soon

Illegal drug abuse still remains a concern in Prescott Valley

Hidden-gem bookstore in Chino Valley offers something for everyone

Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges

LD1 legislators unveil priorities for 2023 session; election changes, fentanyl law, Glassford Hill open space among coming bills

Scottsdale police warn of scam using fake parking tickets

Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott

Prescott council to consider appointing interim City Manager

Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher

Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender