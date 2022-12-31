OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Virginia La Barba-Linneman

Originally Published: December 31, 2022 7:05 p.m.

Virginia La Barba-Linneman, born June 14, 1940, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away December 26, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

