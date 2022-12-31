Obituary: Lyndell Holm Wegge

Lyndell Holm Wegge was a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, for 52 years. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 21, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1933, on the family farm in Buxton, North Dakota.

He attended Wahpeton School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and later he attended Farmers Union Central Exchange in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lyndell worked at the Superior Mining Co. in Silver Bay, Minnesota, and later he was the Manager of the Farmers Union Oil Co in Cummings, North Dakota.

On July 4, 1970, he moved his family to Prescott Valley, where he successfully owned the Valley Hut Restaurant, Wegge Backhoe & Septic, L & B Hauling, and Incorporated L Wegge Trucking before his retirement in the early 2000’s.

He belonged to the Valley Plainsman, a square-dancing club and volunteered for many organizations. He was proud to serve the residents of Prescott Valley and all the surrounding areas. He enjoyed the people that he met and the many gatherings that he has with all of them.

While back in North Dakota, Lyndell sold and won many first-place trophies snowmobiling on his Arctic Cats which his whole family enjoyed. He also became a Student Pilot in North Dakota and continued his escapades with flying small aircrafts when he came to Arizona. He and his wife Barbara co-owned with three others, a 172 Cessna, N9963E, and enjoyed many hours of flying cross country.

Lyndell also built a 1939 Jaguar Replica which he drove in several of the Prescott Valley Days Parades. One of which he had the honor driving the Grand Marshall, then Mayor Harvey Skoog throughout the Parade Pt. in 1990

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara O’Brien Wegge of 41 years and their melded family of six children. Ron and wife Peggy Lassila Wegge of Blanchard, OK; Bonnie Wegge and husband Perry Cain of Dewey, AZ; Becky Wegge and husband Steve Ducharme of Wellton, AZ; Beth O’Brien Uhler and husband John Uhler of Rimrock, AZ; Timothy and wife Stephanie O’Brien of Mt. Washington, KY; Shannon O’Brien of Prescott Valley, AZ.

He is also survived by one sister Shirley Wegge Hamre, MN; three brothers, Marlyn Wegge, MN; Loren and Muriel Wegge, ND and Vern and Janet Wegge, MN. He also has one sister, Deborah and Gary Gintner of MN; and one brother, Richard Harris of MN; by marriage

Lyndell has 18 grandchildren: Justin and Shasta Ducharme of AZ; Travis and Camilla of AZ; Cherish Wegge of AZ; Chance Cain of AZ; Jesse Cain of AZ; Chad and Koby Wegge of TX; Brody, Barbara, Dylan O’Brien, Ciara and Troy all of AZ; Jeremy and Danae Uhler; Aaron and Katie Uhler; Jason Uhler; Joshua and Joanna Uhler; Dustin and Gale Uhler all of AZ; Lynsey O’Brien and Anthony Rogers of KY; Cole O’Brien and Aaron High of KY; Troy O’Brien and Brook Hawkins of KY; 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Roberta Wright Wegge in 1982; father Selmer Wegge in 1985; mother Agnes Holm Wegge in 2001; sister-in-law Judy (Marlyn) Wegge; brother-in-law Jerome (Shirley) Hamre; sister-in-law Sheryl Harris (Richard) by marriage; and Angela Smith Counts (Shannon) in 2022.

A Celebration of Lyndell’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.