Obituary: John Stanley Agan

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Registration for Refuse to be a Victim class opens soon Illegal drug abuse still remains a concern in Prescott Valley Hidden-gem bookstore in Chino Valley offers something for everyone Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges LD1 legislators unveil priorities for 2023 session; election changes, fentanyl law, Glassford Hill open space among coming bills Scottsdale police warn of scam using fake parking tickets Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott Prescott council to consider appointing interim City Manager Vietnamese EV survives Arizona’s heat, but navigating a tight U.S. market will be tougher Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: John Stanley Agan

John Stanley Agan. (Courtesy)

John Stanley Agan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 31, 2022 7:20 p.m.

John Stanley Agan passed away in the morning of November 13, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, while in hospice care at Arizona Homestead – Ocotillo House. He resided in Dewey, Arizona, for the last 22 years. He was 85 years young. Born April 23, 1937, to Edward J. Agan and Marion E. Agan (Johnson) in Glendale, California at the Glendale Research Hospital, he was the youngest of three children.

He is survived by his children Christa (Jim) Ruhman of Rosarito, MX, Laura (Karl) Dykstra of Bend, OR, Tim (Cristi) Agan of Colorado Springs, CO and Steve (Belinda) Agan of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren, Tanner Agan of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth (Tom) Wallace of Tucson, AZ, Alison Agan of Kremmling, CO, Kate (Kevin) Lantto of Tucson, AZ and Kathryn Dykstra of Portland, OR, and great-grandchildren Makenna and Lillian. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Clinite (Agan) of Paso Robles, CA, brother Jim (Jean) Agan of Carmel, CA, sister-in-law Linda (Rob) Haupt of Winchester, CA., and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carolyn Agan (Kendel), his parents Edward and Marion Agan, and his brothers-in-law Francis “Gary” Clinite, Doug Kendel and Roger Kendel.

He grew up in Eagle Rock, California, and graduated from Eagle Rock High School, Los Angeles, in 1955. He attended Cal Poly University, Pomona and San Luis Obispo, California, from 1955 to 1958. While at Cal Poly Pomona he majored in horticulture and became an avid gardener all his adult life. At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, he majored in English and minored in Elementary School Education. Completed - National School of Real Estate Finance, Ohio State University. He also taught a Real Estate Finance class at Pima Community College, Tucson, for two semesters in 1985.

He started his career in Banking in 1961 working in many different roles, from retail to management in real estate financing and secondary real estate market spanning 42 years, retiring in October 2002 as Regional Vice President, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Sacramento, California. Spanning so many institutions and management titles and locations, he had the privilege of working with many talented people, some becoming lifelong friends.

After his retirement he stayed active in his community joining many organizations in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt. Holding different offices within the organizations, but most notably as treasurer. The organizations that benefited from his management and financial talents were Optimist Club of Yavapai County, Elks Lodge and RV Club, Chaparral Arts Inc, Prescott Pops Symphony Orchestra, Prescott Chorale, Humboldt Education Foundation, Prescott Chamber Orchestra, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church and Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club and Foundation. He had a servant heart and enjoyed using his talents to assist these organizations over the years, and as such was recognized for his many efforts with multitude of awards and recognition. He also was very prominent in assisting with the Prescott Valley Days Parade, and the Christmas tree sales for the Prescott Valley Lions.

In his free time, he enjoyed genealogy and was in the process of writing a book on the history of our family going back to the Stewarts of Scotland. He was devoted to his family, immediate and extended, attending important events, family reunions and always counted on to have a good time. His sense of humor will always be remembered. We love you and will miss you every day.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club will be hosting a Celebration of Life January 14 at 10 a.m., at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ. Services will be available to stream live at https://www.youtube.com/@prescottvalleyumc8251

Please join us to leave any memories, stories, photos on our memorial/celebration of life website https://www.john-stanley-agan.forevermissed.com

If you would like to donate in John’s name, please choose any of the many organizations he volunteered for listed above, there is also direct links on the website for a select few.

The family would like to thank Arizona Homestead – Ocotillo house and the Hospice care he received during his last few months, they were very attentive and kind to him during his stay there. We’d also like to thank Prescott Valley Early Birds Lion Club; their help was and has been invaluable to the family, thank you!

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: