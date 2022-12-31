Obituary: John Stanley Agan

John Stanley Agan passed away in the morning of November 13, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, while in hospice care at Arizona Homestead – Ocotillo House. He resided in Dewey, Arizona, for the last 22 years. He was 85 years young. Born April 23, 1937, to Edward J. Agan and Marion E. Agan (Johnson) in Glendale, California at the Glendale Research Hospital, he was the youngest of three children.

He is survived by his children Christa (Jim) Ruhman of Rosarito, MX, Laura (Karl) Dykstra of Bend, OR, Tim (Cristi) Agan of Colorado Springs, CO and Steve (Belinda) Agan of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren, Tanner Agan of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth (Tom) Wallace of Tucson, AZ, Alison Agan of Kremmling, CO, Kate (Kevin) Lantto of Tucson, AZ and Kathryn Dykstra of Portland, OR, and great-grandchildren Makenna and Lillian. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Clinite (Agan) of Paso Robles, CA, brother Jim (Jean) Agan of Carmel, CA, sister-in-law Linda (Rob) Haupt of Winchester, CA., and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carolyn Agan (Kendel), his parents Edward and Marion Agan, and his brothers-in-law Francis “Gary” Clinite, Doug Kendel and Roger Kendel.

He grew up in Eagle Rock, California, and graduated from Eagle Rock High School, Los Angeles, in 1955. He attended Cal Poly University, Pomona and San Luis Obispo, California, from 1955 to 1958. While at Cal Poly Pomona he majored in horticulture and became an avid gardener all his adult life. At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, he majored in English and minored in Elementary School Education. Completed - National School of Real Estate Finance, Ohio State University. He also taught a Real Estate Finance class at Pima Community College, Tucson, for two semesters in 1985.

He started his career in Banking in 1961 working in many different roles, from retail to management in real estate financing and secondary real estate market spanning 42 years, retiring in October 2002 as Regional Vice President, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Sacramento, California. Spanning so many institutions and management titles and locations, he had the privilege of working with many talented people, some becoming lifelong friends.

After his retirement he stayed active in his community joining many organizations in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt. Holding different offices within the organizations, but most notably as treasurer. The organizations that benefited from his management and financial talents were Optimist Club of Yavapai County, Elks Lodge and RV Club, Chaparral Arts Inc, Prescott Pops Symphony Orchestra, Prescott Chorale, Humboldt Education Foundation, Prescott Chamber Orchestra, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church and Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club and Foundation. He had a servant heart and enjoyed using his talents to assist these organizations over the years, and as such was recognized for his many efforts with multitude of awards and recognition. He also was very prominent in assisting with the Prescott Valley Days Parade, and the Christmas tree sales for the Prescott Valley Lions.

In his free time, he enjoyed genealogy and was in the process of writing a book on the history of our family going back to the Stewarts of Scotland. He was devoted to his family, immediate and extended, attending important events, family reunions and always counted on to have a good time. His sense of humor will always be remembered. We love you and will miss you every day.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club will be hosting a Celebration of Life January 14 at 10 a.m., at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ. Services will be available to stream live at https://www.youtube.com/@prescottvalleyumc8251

Please join us to leave any memories, stories, photos on our memorial/celebration of life website https://www.john-stanley-agan.forevermissed.com

If you would like to donate in John’s name, please choose any of the many organizations he volunteered for listed above, there is also direct links on the website for a select few.

The family would like to thank Arizona Homestead – Ocotillo house and the Hospice care he received during his last few months, they were very attentive and kind to him during his stay there. We’d also like to thank Prescott Valley Early Birds Lion Club; their help was and has been invaluable to the family, thank you!

Information provided by the family.