Obituary: Gloria C. Zinnel
1945 - 2022
Gloria C. Zinnel, age 77, was born in Chessier County, England on March 23, 1945 to Jack Gold and Doreen Mastin.
When her father completed his military service, they settled in California when she was in fifth grade. She graduated from Pomona High School, and later received her Associates of Arts degree.
Gloria had two children, Michelle and David from her first marriage to Michael Faulkner.
She entered into her second marriage with Lester Zinnel in 1992. They lived in Palmdale, California, Niceville, Florida and Tucson, Arizona together before retiring in Prescott, Arizona. Gloria worked as a Secretary, Receptionist, Bookkeeper, Office Assistant and Office Manager. In Prescott, she enjoyed working for Meals on Wheels.
Gloria enjoyed reading, gardening, going to the Casino as well as visits from family and friends. Gloria had such a wonderful witty sense of humor, and anyone that knew her would agree. Even in the most challenging of times for her, she could make you laugh.
Gloria was preceded by the death of her father Jack Gold, mother Doreen Mastin and stepson David Zinnel. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lester Zinnel; daughter Michelle Colwell, son David Faulkner, stepson Steven Zinnel, sisters Barbara Royster and Linda Hanner, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and former spouse, Michael Faulkner. On December 20, 2022, Gloria passed peacefully from this earth at her home in Prescott surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Gloria’s life will be arranged by her family and take place at a future date.
Information provided by the family.
