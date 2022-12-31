Adoption Spotlight: Roberta
Originally Published: December 31, 2022 6:30 p.m.
Roberta is an artistic, charismatic, and thoughtful girl. She relishes having new experiences and would love to learn a foreign language. Roberta enjoys writing music, singing, dancing, playing the piano and painting. Her favorite subject in school is English and loves playing volleyball in her free time. Get to know Roberta and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
