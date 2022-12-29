Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case

On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old homicide victim Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden and after extensive investigation by detectives from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the murder weapon has still not been found.

The detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The YCSO is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always kept anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.