OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Patchwork to be done on Glassford Hill Road Jan. 9-13 Apache-Sitgreaves horse slaughter highlights friction between animal, environmental concerns Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case Village of Hope to provide 12-month housing for up to 4 pregnant mothers in crisis New Year’s rain incoming! Wet weekend forecast for Prescott to cap off year of above-normal precipitation Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general race after recount Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2022 6:55 p.m.

On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old homicide victim Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden and after extensive investigation by detectives from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the murder weapon has still not been found.

The detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The YCSO is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always kept anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: