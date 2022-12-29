Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to the area of Caren Way, in Rimrock, for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives were told Ronald W. Bryden, 57, was caught on video allegedly sexually molesting a 4-year old victim.

Deputies and detectives reviewed the video where it depicted Brayden allegedly sexually assaulting the victim. Evidence was collected and preserved, and the victim was taken to an unnamed medical facility where she received treatment.

Bryden was arrested and placed in Camp Verde Detention Center on charges of child molestation, child abuse, and sexual assault. All three crimes are listed as dangerous crimes against children. Brayden remains in the custody of YCSO.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.