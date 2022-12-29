Adoption Spotlight: Parker
Originally Published: December 29, 2022 7:01 p.m.
Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
