One Man's Rant:Thank you, Budge Ruffner
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2022 6:11 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Off-duty Prescott Valley police sergeant arrested for domestic violence
- Need2Know: Cut Above Salon closing in Prescott Valley, to be replaced by Cashmere Day Spa & Wellness Center; See’s Candies opens in Prescott’s Depot Marketplace; Haynes of All Trades marks one year
- CCJ receives $200K grant to assist with Paloma Village project in Chino Valley
- New COVID public-info campaign gets county approval despite concerns from supervisor
- Opposing attorneys want judge to order Lake legal team to pay $700K in legal fees over failed election challenge
- Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
- Obituary Notice: Donna Lee Hazard
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: